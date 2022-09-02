Celo Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00004248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $399.88 million and $12.15 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,844% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.38 or 0.14864822 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00813086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015826 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,324,704 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

