Centene (NYSE:CNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday. Approximately 290,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session's volume of 2,455,168 shares. The stock last traded at $89.80 and had previously closed at $91.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.26.

Centene Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

