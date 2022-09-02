Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.92

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 56867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after purchasing an additional 71,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.7% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

