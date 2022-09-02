Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cerner Price Performance

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40.

Institutional Trading of Cerner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

