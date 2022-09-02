Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 8,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income- producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to 2.93 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail properties by way of two landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, one on each side of the Victoria Harbour.

