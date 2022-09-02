Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Up 8%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) shares traded up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. 8,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 765,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 288.82%. The business had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $55,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

