Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.30

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 30595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 35.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.