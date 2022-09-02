Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.91 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $98.02 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.41 per share, for a total transaction of $206,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,115.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,717 shares during the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.