Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Cut by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.2% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Chevron by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.17. 162,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,895,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $310.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average of $158.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

