China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE LFC opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4847 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 1,072.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

