China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

China Railway Group Stock Performance

Shares of China Railway Group stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. China Railway Group has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

