China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
China Railway Group Stock Performance
Shares of China Railway Group stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. China Railway Group has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.
China Railway Group Company Profile
