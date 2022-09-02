Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 2.6%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 21,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,290,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chindata Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,058,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,892,000 after buying an additional 2,375,484 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,260,000 after acquiring an additional 573,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 278,887 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 904,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 920,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.