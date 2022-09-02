Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,613.15 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,477.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,455.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

