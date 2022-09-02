Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of CIFR opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

