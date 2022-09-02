Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Shelton Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,233,404. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $186.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

