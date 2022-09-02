Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes $648,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,684,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

