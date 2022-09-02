Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after acquiring an additional 435,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sony Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after buying an additional 72,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 668,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,893,000 after buying an additional 95,881 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $78.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.