Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires New Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KYN opened at $9.05 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.