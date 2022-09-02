Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,478 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.93.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of -176.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

