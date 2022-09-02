Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

