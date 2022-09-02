Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New Investment in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 124,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 47,798 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 229,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 51.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. Chimera Investment’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

