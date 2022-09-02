Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 126 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 338,996 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in NIKE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,932 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636,532 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after acquiring an additional 423,669 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $106.49 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $167.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

