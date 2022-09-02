Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,286,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $135.45 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

