Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 942 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

KBWD opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $21.58.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.

