Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes $214,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

