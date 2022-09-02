ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at ClearSign Technologies

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Alan Pate acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

