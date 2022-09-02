ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.91.
In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Alan Pate acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
