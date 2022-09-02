Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Clearwater Analytics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Clearwater Analytics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Analytics 1 3 7 0 2.55 Clearwater Analytics Competitors 1639 11324 24310 530 2.63

Profitability

Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus target price of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 30.41%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 45.45%. Given Clearwater Analytics’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearwater Analytics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Analytics -3.68% 1.94% 1.45% Clearwater Analytics Competitors -78.90% -84.07% -7.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Analytics $252.02 million -$8.21 million -246.63 Clearwater Analytics Competitors $1.83 billion $286.66 million 28.30

Clearwater Analytics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clearwater Analytics. Clearwater Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics rivals beat Clearwater Analytics on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. Its Clearwater Prism solution enables self-service access to data feeds from accounting, compliance, performance, and risk systems, including those offered by the company and other third-party software vendors, as well as provides flexible reporting to various users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

