Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Down 5.5%

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRSGet Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. 24,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 992,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $813.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.