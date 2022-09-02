Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Down 5.5%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. 24,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 992,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $813.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Stories

