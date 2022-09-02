Coldstack (CLS) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $167,921.61 and approximately $160,302.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 581.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.25 or 0.27551217 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833986 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016049 BTC.
Coldstack Profile
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
Coldstack Coin Trading
