Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Colibri Resource Co. (CVE:CBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Colibri Resource Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.
Colibri Resource Company Profile
Colibri is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) and is focused on acquiring and exploring prospective gold & silver properties in Mexico. The Company has six exploration projects of which five currently have exploration programs being executed in 2022. (1) The flagship Evelyn Gold Project is 100% owned and explored by Colibri, (2) the Pilar Gold & Silver Project (optioned to Tocvan Ventures Corp.
Further Reading
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Colibri Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colibri Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.