Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Colibri Resource Co. (CVE:CBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Colibri Resource Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

Colibri Resource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colibri is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) and is focused on acquiring and exploring prospective gold & silver properties in Mexico. The Company has six exploration projects of which five currently have exploration programs being executed in 2022. (1) The flagship Evelyn Gold Project is 100% owned and explored by Colibri, (2) the Pilar Gold & Silver Project (optioned to Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Further Reading

