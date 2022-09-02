Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Comfort Systems USA worth $20,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 84.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.6 %

FIX stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average is $89.87. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $109.00.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,006,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,006,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,469 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

