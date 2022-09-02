Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,550 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,299 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE AXP opened at $151.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average of $166.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

