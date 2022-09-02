Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,805 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $230.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

