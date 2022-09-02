Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,852.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,893.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,090.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

