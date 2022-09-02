Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $14.25 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,628 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 491,098 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,265 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,574 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,498 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $127.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

