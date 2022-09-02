Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $18.23 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $195.76 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.