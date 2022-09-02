Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $23.18 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.8 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

