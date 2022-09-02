Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,223 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmont by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,941,000 after acquiring an additional 828,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.67. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont



Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

