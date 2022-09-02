Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $190.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $231.44.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

