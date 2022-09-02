Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Ryanair worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ryanair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $8,822,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 16.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.2 %

Ryanair Profile

RYAAY opened at $72.57 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.