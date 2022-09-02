Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,951,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after buying an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,389,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

