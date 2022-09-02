Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $4.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 10,644 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBD. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

