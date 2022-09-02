Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $4.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 10,644 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBD. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Trading Up 7.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
