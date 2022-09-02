Comparing ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) & International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for International Monetary Systems and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ACV Auctions 0 0 9 0 3.00

ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.54%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

66.0% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions -25.63% -17.47% -9.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and ACV Auctions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions $358.43 million 3.69 -$78.18 million ($0.68) -12.34

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

