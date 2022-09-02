Comparing Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Moderna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna 61.12% 94.76% 56.65% Krystal Biotech N/A -17.15% -15.76%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Moderna has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Moderna and Krystal Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $18.47 billion 2.99 $12.20 billion $32.81 4.23 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$69.57 million ($4.73) -14.98

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Moderna and Krystal Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 1 7 3 0 2.18 Krystal Biotech 0 1 3 0 2.75

Moderna currently has a consensus target price of $226.92, suggesting a potential upside of 63.31%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $104.40, suggesting a potential upside of 47.35%. Given Moderna’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Moderna is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Summary

Moderna beats Krystal Biotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; localized regenerative, systemic intracellular, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca PLC; Merck & Co., Inc.; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; Metagenomi, Inc.; the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a collaboration and license agreement with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in Phase I/II clinical stage for treating wrinkles and other presentations of aged or damaged skin; KB407 that is in preclinical stage for cystic fibrosis; and KB104, which is in preclinical stage for netherton syndrome. Its discovery stage product candidates include KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, KB3xx to treat aesthetic skin conditions, and KB3xx product. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

