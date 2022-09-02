Compton Financial Group LLC Has $33.15 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Compton Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,144 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 13.7% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after buying an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,091,000 after acquiring an additional 778,736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after acquiring an additional 748,684 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,522,000 after purchasing an additional 456,041 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.09. 72,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

