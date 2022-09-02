Connable Office Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $207.68. 5,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.66.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.