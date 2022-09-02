Connable Office Inc. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 155.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,784. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $184.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

