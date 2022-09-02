Connable Office Inc. Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,622 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.28. 46,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.02. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

