Connable Office Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

COP traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,240,598. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.