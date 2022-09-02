Connable Office Inc. Purchases 229 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $856,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,405,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $206.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

